Samsung wants to help you pay less at the pharmacy counter

TL;DR Samsung Health now lets you send medication discount coupons directly to Samsung Wallet.

You can compare pharmacy prices in the app and save a selected coupon with one tap.

The feature is focused on participating pharmacies across the US.

Prescription prices in the US aren’t exactly predictable, and they’ve been the subject of much debate recently. Whatever your take, the last place you want to be price-comparing is at the pharmacy counter. Samsung is now leaning into that reality, letting you look up medication discounts inside Samsung Health and send the coupon straight to Samsung Wallet before you pay.

In a post on the Samsung Newsroom US, Samsung says the Medications tracker within Samsung Health can surface discounts at more than 70,000 participating pharmacies across the US. After checking prices for your prescription, you can choose a coupon to help you save and add it to Samsung Wallet with a tap. From there, it lives in Wallet like any other stored pass, ready to be pulled up at checkout.

Samsung Health has offered medication tracking for a while, including reminders and drug information. The savings angle hasn’t exactly been front and center, but the app does let you compare pharmacy prices and view available discounts. This now neatly ties into Samsung Wallet, so you can find great prices and be ready to claim them at the counter, all with a few taps inside the Samsung suite of apps.

The announcement is clearly US-focused, with the company specifically referencing participating pharmacies in the United States. It’s a relatively modest addition to Samsung Health, but if you already use it to manage prescriptions, having the discount in Samsung Wallet when you’re ready to pay maximizes your chances of getting the best prices on your essential medication.

