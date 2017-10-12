Samsung’s two latest wearable devices, the Gear Sport smartwatch and the 2018 edition of its Gear IconX earbuds, finally have prices and launch dates for the US. Pre-orders for the Gear Sport begin on Friday, October 13 for the price of $299.99, while the Gear IconX 2018 earbuds also go on sale Friday for $199.99. Both officially launch on October 27.

The Tizen-powered Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch circular screen with a 320 x 320 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 for its display. It’s made for fitness and activity monitoring, with a water resistance rating of up to five atmospheres, a way to to monitor calorie balance, access to fitness programs, and more. It also connects to Samsung’s smart TVs via the Samsung Connect app, and supports Samsung Pay.

The wireless Gear IconX 2018 earbuds will offer up to seven hours of listening on a single charge with its 82 mAh battery, along with up to five hours in Bluetooth mode and up to four hours of talk time. The earbuds also come with a carrying case with its own 340 mAh battery. In standalone mode, you can listen to up to 4 GB worth of music with the earbuds’ on board storage. If you happen to own a Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus or Galaxy Note 8, Gear IconX 2018 owners can control their music or phone via Bixby voice commands. They will be sold in black, pink, and grey colors.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Gear Sport will be available via Samsung.com and BestBuy.com on Friday, with full sales on October 27 from those outlets, along with Amazon, Macy’s, and U.S. Cellular. The Gear IconX 2018 earbuds can be bought on Friday just on Samsung.com but will go on sale October 27 from Amazon, BestBuy.com, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular.