Gemini’s reach across Samsung apps expands with Gallery integration

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series introduces Gemini integration with the Samsung Gallery app in One UI 8.5.

You can ask Gemini to find or share photos from your gallery using natural language prompts.

The feature can’t delete photos, share videos, or manage albums yet.

If you’ve just unboxed a Samsung Galaxy S26 device today, you’re probably busy exploring all the new features packed into Samsung’s latest flagship phones. A small AI addition you might not have spotted yet is that Gemini can now integrate directly with the Samsung Gallery app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As spotted by SamMobile, Gemini on the Galaxy S26 Ultra can connect to Samsung Gallery in One UI 8.5, allowing you to search for photos and videos stored on your phone using natural language prompts. For example, you could ask Gemini to find “photos of me with my dog from this summer,” and it will surface matching results from the Gallery app. We gave it a try ourselves, and the images below show it in action.

The integration supports several other types of searches and actions. You can ask Gemini to find photos from a specific date or location, or search for pictures by subject and place. The assistant can also share photos from your gallery with a contact. However, at this stage, Gemini can’t delete photos or videos, share videos, or move images between albums in the Gallery app.

The addition expands Gemini’s reach across Samsung’s own apps. With One UI 7, Samsung introduced Gemini integrations for Calendar, Notes, and Reminder, and Gallery now appears to be the fourth native Samsung app to support the AI assistant.

SamMobile reports that Galaxy S25 phones running the One UI 8.5 beta don’t appear to have this Gallery integration, suggesting the feature is tied to the stable One UI 8.5 software that ships with Samsung’s newest phones. Either way, it’s another sign of Samsung and Google continuing to weave Gemini deeper into our lives.

Follow