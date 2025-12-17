Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a foldable phone, the top contenders are definitely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Both are currently very nicely discounted, so it’s a good day to finally make up your mind about one of them. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,599.99 ($400 off) Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,499.99 ($300 off)

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. The discounts apply regardless of which color version you pick.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve its foldable hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

There’s no need to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, right? It has been around since July 2025 and really had no competition until the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold came around. Whether you are in team Google or team Sasmung is a matter of preference.

If you’re going to go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, it is likely because of things like its more Samsung-esque design, which we know many of you love. There’s also the fact that some of you might be more invested in the Samsung ecosystem. Maybe you prefer Samsung’s UI elements and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 also gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is more respected in the industry than Google’s Tensor G5.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not as impressive as Google’s phone on paper, but it is still a really awesome phone. It offers competitive specs like 12GB of RAM, an 8-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X 1,968 x 2,184 screen, a 6.5-inch external display, and a 4,400mAh battery. It charges a bit slowly, though, offering 25W wired speeds and 15W wireless speeds.

The main camera is quite impressive, featuring a 200MP sensor, but the secondary 10MP and 12MP shooters fall a bit short. Regardless, this is an awesome phone, especially if you can get it for $1,599.99, which is a massive $400 discount.

Pro tip: Some people (including me) are seeing a price reduction to $1,399.99 on Samsung’s official website. Test your luck here and see if you get that price.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is slightly cheaper at $1,499, but that represents a $300 discount, which is less than Samsung’s $400 offering. Regardless, the phone still costs less, and many would argue it is better.

The main highlight is that Google is addressing many of the issues that foldable phones have suffered from in the past. For example, it is the first mainstream foldable phone to get a full IP68 rating, whereas previous foldable phones stuck to IP48 (or less). It also has a larger 5,015mAh battery, which is rare to find in such phones. It also features 16GB of RAM, which takes things to the next level, surpassing most of the best Android phones currently available.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Elsewhere, the device is everything you would expect from a high-end phone. Its specs include a Google Tensor G5 processor, a large 8.0-inch LTPO OLED display with a 2,076 x 2,152 resolution, 30W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging (Qi2).

Another main selling point is that it’s a Pixel. As such, it will always be among the first to get updates and new features. That said, Samsung doesn’t fall far behind most of the time, and both brands lead the industry with a 7-year upgrade promise. These phones are not at record-low prices (unless you can get that deal from Samsung’s website), but they are pretty close to them. We’re not sure when the hottest offers are returning, so get yours now!

