PSA: New Samsung foldables and Galaxy Watch 8 series still come with a gift card!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. As such, all the freebies are Amazon gift cards (or Amazon credits, in the case of the Galaxy Watch 8). The deals are available for all available color versions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE

The main difference now, compared to when the pre-order deals were available, is that you no longer get the storage upgrade for free. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 gift card has been reduced from $300 to $200. You still get the same $200 gift card for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the same $100 one for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I love that Samsung gave us an extra option this year, as we now have something for more types of users. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is fantastic if you want a foldable with a larger tablet-like screen. If you prefer flip phones but want a higher-end experience, there’s the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Those who want a premium flip phone experience on a tighter budget have the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra 2025

If you’re looking to sign up for one of the new watches, you’re pretty much getting the same deal you did with the pre-order offers. You’ll get a $50 promotional credit with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. This is a little different compared to the free gift cards, but I actually think it is a more seamless process. Instead of getting a gift card and having to redeem it manually, Amazon will just throw the $50 into your account.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

You’ll be rewarded for manually inputting that gift card, though! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic both get you a $100 gift card. It’s really nice to see you can still get free gift cards when you buy these new Samsung products. The storage upgrades would be nice, but hey, you can’t just have it all, all the time! Be glad that at least you get some kind of offer so soon, and sign up for these sales quickly, because we’re pretty sure they’ll also go away soon.