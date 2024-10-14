Could this be our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition?

TL;DR Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared two renders but without any further context.

These renders could be of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition for South Korea, which could be rebranded as the Samsung W25 in China.

According to previous leaks, the device could launch on October 18, 2024, with open sales on October 25, 2024.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is Samsung’s most recent book-style foldable. Although it is an upgrade over its predecessor, increased competition among the top foldables has left fans wanting more from Samsung. The company has long been rumored to work on a second Fold 6 version, said to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which would feature more upgrades than the standard edition. We now have renders of an upcoming phone, and there’s a chance it could be our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared two renders of an upcoming smartphone, albeit without any further context.

The render above shows the rear of a device with a three-camera setup. We can see the raised camera island and the individual camera rings, which add further thickness to the device.

The second render is a thin, long crop of the device’s side. We see two buttons here, presumably the volume rocker and the power button, on a rose-gold-colored mid-frame with some texturing. The mid-frame looks thin and flat, and the corners have a tight curvature.

There’s no word from Evan on what this device is or whether these two renders are of the same device. However, we presume they could be of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition (previously rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim) for South Korea, which is further rumored to be branded as the Samsung W25 in China.

Previous leaks have mentioned that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a wider cover display, a less noticeable crease, S Pen support, a thinner body, a 200MP primary camera, and more. We expect to hear more about the device this month as leaked promotional materials have indicated a release on October 18, 2024, with open sales beginning from October 25, 2024, in these select regions.

What do you think of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition? Are you ready to pay a premium for it over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6? Let us know in the comments below!

