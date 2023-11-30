Samsung is going big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6...literally

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 could feature bigger foldable and cover displays.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a massive 3.9-inch display.

Samsung is reportedly increasing the display sizes on next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to display industry insider Ross Young, both upcoming foldable phones from Samsung will feature larger foldable and cover displays.

Unfortunately, Young has only disclosed the size of the Galaxy Flip 6’s cover screen, which is said to be approaching 3.9 inches. That would make it the biggest cover screen on any flip phone to date, even larger than the Motorola Razr Plus’ massive 3.6-inch external display.

Young says he’s mentioned the exact display sizes for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 in the latest foldable report from Display Supply Chain Consultants, but we don’t have access to it.

We don’t know much about the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 just yet, but we previously heard from tipster Revegnus that the Galaxy Fold 6 would feature a new display aspect ratio. The reason for that could very well be the increase in the phone’s display size.

It was also previously reported that Samsung is “reverse engineering” the HUAWEI Mate X5 to slim down its next foldable’s body while increasing its battery capacity.

Meanwhile, a separate spec leak pointed out that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 50MP primary camera, making it the first flip model from Samsung to ditch the 12MP sensor.

