Deal: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $720 off right now

Foldable smartphones are amazing devices. These novel pieces of technology are usually very expensive, too. This is why we always try to highlight any good deals, and today, you can save $720 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage. That takes the price from $2,019.99 down to$1,299.99. Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB of storage for just $1,299.99 ($720 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. Maximum savings only apply to the Crafted Black and White models. All other color versions will cost $1,599.99. You can also get the same prices for the version with 256GB of storage, but there is no reason to downgrade if you can get 512GB of storage for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $720.00

Even at $1,299.99 for the 512GB model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still quite pricey, but this brings it closer to other high-end devices, such as Samsung’s own Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The biggest lure is that it doubles as a smartphone and small tablet. Unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will display a 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a crisp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a more traditionally sized 6.3-inch external display, which you can use when you don’t need a much larger view, or if you want to preserve battery.

Screens aside, this is a pretty amazing phone all around. The design is gorgeous, just like other Samsung high-end devices. The “enhanced armor” aluminum frame will keep scratches and scuffs at bay. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is also still very competent. Additionally, it comes with an IP48 rating, which is outstanding considering it has a foldable mechanism.

Of course, you’re not paying this much money for lackluster specs, either. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is plenty powerful, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. In our experience, everything runs as smoothly as you would expect, and we didn’t really encounter any performance hiccups.

There are some things you will want to keep in mind if you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The camera system is excellent, but it doesn’t compete with Samsung’s normal high-end devices. Battery life is also pretty decent, but not exceptional. We were able to make it last about a whole working day. This is an amazing, versatile smartphone if you don’t mind those slight compromises. And you will still get Samsung’s industry-leading seven-year update promise.

All things considered, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still an amazing foldable phone, especially if you can get it at just $1,299.99. It will also be a great conversation starter! If you’ve been looking to get a foldable phone, many would agree this is the best one. You might want to take advantage of this deal while you can.

