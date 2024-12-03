It's the most wonderful time to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on sale!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are as hot as they can get right now, bringing some of our favorite tech to ultra-low prices. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for all techies, especially those who have been looking to get a fancy foldable smartphone at a bearable price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an industry favorite, and it is just $1,099.99. That is a fantastic deal if you consider the retail price is $1899.99! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for only $1,099.99

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website, and it is part of the “Cyber Deal” campaign. The full discount only applies to the 256GB model in Crafted Black or White. All other versions cost more. You’ll get a $300 discount automatically, plus an extra $500 discount when you choose not to trade a device in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung Save $800.00

Getting an $800 discount on a device like this one is quite outstanding, and this is still the lowest price we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The offer seems much more enticing when compared to how much direct competitors cost. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $1,499 right now. Even the OnePlus Open, usually considered a cheaper alternative, is more expensive, at $1,999.99! And most would argue Samsung’s foldable is the best; at the very least, it is the most popular one.

As its usually high price tag implies, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a premium flagship handset. Let’s start with the design, which is as gorgeous as any other Samsung flagship phone’s. It has an aluminum frame and great construction. We love that the crease is now less noticeable, and despite the foldable mechanism, you still get an IP48 rating for great water resistance.

There is no shortage of performance here, either. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM packed inside. Of course, the main internal display is also gorgeous, featuring a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. When you want to save some battery or take care of more casual tasks, the 6.3-inch external display is more similar to standard phone screens, and it will do the job without needing to unfold the handset. The camera system isn’t as impressive as those in the Galaxy S24 series, but it can still take very nice pictures. Despite all that raw power and huge screens, we found battery life to be pretty good, lasting about a whole working day. It also gets that industry-leading The camera system isn’t as impressive as those in the Galaxy S24 series, but it can still take very nice pictures. Despite all that raw power and huge screens, we found battery life to be pretty good, lasting about a whole working day. It also gets that industry-leading seven-year update promise , which is really nice. These Cyber Monday deals will be ending soon, so you might want to catch this deal while you can. We don’t think the price will get any better in the near future.

