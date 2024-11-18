Save $800: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has never been this cheap!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an amazing device. It is undoubtedly among the best foldable smartphones you can find right now. It’s also mighty expensive, but today, the price is much more reasonable, thanks to an $800 discount! This brings the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to just $1,099, which is a far cry from the $1,899.99 retail price. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen this device go for.

This $800 discount is available directly from Samsung’s website. You’ll have to pick the 256GB model in either Crafted Black or White to reach maximum savings. These colors save you $300. Then, scroll down to the Samsung Trade-In section and select No. This gets you another $500 discount.

With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

We’ve seen $800 discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the past, but only for the 512GB model. This is the first time the 256GB version gets this steep of a discount, resulting in a much lower starting price point. And this is a fantastic foldable device, especially when the price is comparable to that of other regular high-end smartphones.

Remember, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a $1,899.99 high-end smartphone. As such, it’s not really skimping out on anything. For starters, the design is gorgeous, as it should be for any Samsung flagship handset. It has an aluminum frame and a great overall construction, which also gets an IP48 rating for great water resistance.

Performance is no joke, either. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. Of course, the start of the show here is that large internal display, which measures in at 7.6 inches. It’s a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel with a sharp 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You won’t need that massive screen for on-the-go tasks, though. The 6.3-inch display will be much easier for those casual tasks. It’s more akin to a regular smartphone display.

One department where this handset isn’t as impressive is the camera system. It won’t match the best smartphone cameras out there, but still, it will take very nice pictures. You’ll also enjoy a decent battery life of about a whole working day, even when using the larger internal display more often. One really nice pro here is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets Samsung’s seven-year update promise, which is among the best in the industry.

We’ve never seen such low prices on this amazing foldable smartphone, and such steep discounts don’t usually last too long. If we were you, we would jump on this discount as soon as possible.