The Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't out yet, but we've already got Z Fold 6 leaks

TL;DR A leaker claims that Samsung will change the aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s phone display.

They also assert that the foldable will retain the same main camera as the Z Fold 5.

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in late July, and we’re expecting a slightly slimmer design and a thinner hinge. The company is undoubtedly working on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for next year, and a noted Twitter tipster apparently has some potentially good and bad news.

Starting with what could be the good news first, Twitter leaker Revegnus claimed that Samsung will change the aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s smartphone display.

There’s no word on what this change would entail, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopted a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. This makes for an extremely tall and narrow smartphone screen compared to conventional phones. This is great for scrolling web pages and social media feeds but not as handy for everything else (particularly when trying to tap at or near the top of the screen).

It, therefore, stands to reason that Samsung could offer something closer to traditional phone screens. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 would be joining rivals like the HONOR Magic Vs (21.3:9), vivo X Fold 2 (21:9), and the Pixel Fold (17.4:9) if it adopted a more conventional aspect ratio.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: What’s the bad news? There could also be some bad news for the 2024 foldable, as the leaker asserts that Samsung is sticking with the same 50MP sensor as the Fold 5. It’s believed that the Fold 5 is in turn using the same sensor (ISOCELL GN3) as the current Galaxy Z Fold 4. So those expecting a switch to a larger and/or higher resolution sensor could be disappointed.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still over a year away from its expected release window, so things could change. Meanwhile, Revegnus doesn’t have quite the same lengthy track record as other established leakers. Either way, you should certainly take these latest claims with a grain of salt.

