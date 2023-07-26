Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You’ve probably already guessed the answer to our main question, but if you’re considering buying one, it’s important to know the details of the Z Fold 5‘s wireless charging tech. That includes what features and standards it supports, as well as how quickly you can fuel up.

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Z Fold 5 does support wireless charging. It specifically supports Samsung's 15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 spec, as well as any Qi-compatible charger up to 10W. You can use the phone's Wireless PowerShare feature to juice other Qi-ready devices, such as Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watches.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 support wireless charging?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Not too surprisingly, it does. The Z Fold 5 is equipped for Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 spec, which enables up to 15W of power. That’s not nearly as fast as the phone’s 25W wired mode, which can bring you up to 50% in 30 minutes, but it should be more than enough when charging overnight, or letting a phone top up while you work, eat, or watch a movie.

Speaking of which, the phone should support any Qi-compatible charger, though speeds will vary considerably. Some Qi chargers operate at as little as 7.5W, so be sure to look at advertised specs carefully, especially if you’re not buying a product from Samsung. You can’t break 10W with the Z Fold 5 if you’re using a non-Samsung wireless charger.

We’ll have to do more testing to confirm the Z Fold 5’s maximum wireless speeds, but regardless, don’t expect anything dramatic. The phone has a 4,400mAh battery like the Z Fold 4, which took up to 85 minutes to replenish via a USB Power Delivery PPS charger, never mind going wireless. That makes sense, however — a dual-display phone needs a gigantic battery, especially when one of those screens is 7.6-inch AMOLED.

Like some other Samsung phones, the Z Fold 5 offers a feature called Wireless PowerShare. This means you can use it to charge other Qi-compatible devices, such as Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch. You can even use it to charge other smartphones, but it’s best not to do that very often (if at all) unless your Fold is plugged into wired power at the same time. No sense in draining one phone to help another.

Comments