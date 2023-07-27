Amazon's Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deal delivers $270 of freebies

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

In the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung has built on the success of its predecessor to create the best clamshell Android phone on the market. Pre-orders are open on the stunning device, and most of the biggest discounts involve trade-in rebates or lengthy carrier contracts. But the Amazon Z Flip 5 deal involves neither and lands you over $250 in added value for free.

When you pre-order the unlocked phone, Amazon offers a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. You’ll also get a $150 Amazon Gift Card, which is as good as free money if you’re even an occasional Amazon shopper. A one-year Samsung warranty is also included. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with free storage upgrade and $150 gift card for $999.99 ($270 off)

If you do want to switch up your old device then you might find the pre-order deal direct from Samsung more appealing. The manufacturer is offering the same storage upgrade for free, and while there’s no gift card, you can save up to $900 when you trade in your old device. The amount of the trade-in depends on the old phone, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 attracts the maximum trade-in value, meaning you could do a straight upgrade and pay just $99.99. Ordering from Samsung also unlocks the chance to get the phone in five Samsung.com exclusive colors.

Upgrading from the previous generation is well worth considering. The Z Flip 5 features a larger external display, now called the Flex Window, that offers more apps, a keyboard, and more. It also has a more reliable build and a less prominent display crease. The phone is 15.1mm thick when folded, equipped with a 12MP camera, and powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You can read more about it in our initial hands-on rundown.

These Z Flip 5 deals only last for the pre-order period, so check them out while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reliable build • Larger external display • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance MSRP: $999.99 Stronger, smoother, smaller Samsung Flip phone The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 reimagines the external display, now called the Flex Window, offering more apps, a keyboard, and more. The foldable phone is 15.1mm thick when folded, has a 12MP camera, and a power Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

