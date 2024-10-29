Samsung's proper successor to the rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro could arrive next year

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests that Samsung has started work on its next-gen rugged devices.

The company is reportedly testing a new phone with the model number SM-G766B, which could launch as the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro next year.

A Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 is also in the works, and it could arrive alongside the rugged phone.

After launching the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year, Samsung seems to have started work on the next model in its rugged phone lineup. The upcoming device will likely be a more suitable successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro from 2022 and could hit the market next year.

A new report from Galaxy Club reveals that Samsung is currently working on a new phone with the model number SM-G766B. Although the company has not shared details about the device, its model number suggests it could be a successor to the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which had the model number SM-G736B. Based on Samsung’s naming convention for its Galaxy XCover lineup, it’s speculated that this device could hit the market as the Galaxy XCover 8 Pro.

Along with a new Galaxy XCover model, Samsung appears to be developing a new rugged tablet as part of its Galaxy Tab Active lineup. The report states that the upcoming tablet will be a Pro version of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, which launched alongside the Galaxy XCover 7 earlier this year.

At the moment, we don’t have any information about the hardware upgrades Samsung might have in store for its next-gen rugged devices. We expect more details to surface in the coming months.

