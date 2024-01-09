Oops: Retailer accidentally posts Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 listing

TL;DR The Galaxy XCover 7 has been leaked via a retailer’s listing.

Samsung’s upcoming rugged phone will apparently retail for ~$399.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover series is the Korean brand’s rugged phone line, and we’ve already seen leaks regarding the upcoming XCover 7 device. Now, a European retailer’s website may have accidentally revealed loads of details.

WinFuture spotted a Czech retailer’s website listing for the XCover 7, with the price coming in at 8,999 Czech Koruna (~$399). But there’s plenty more to know about this durable device.

For starters, the handset packs an IP68 rating with a MIL-STD-810H design. So far, so rugged phone. A closer peek at retailer images show POGO pins at the bottom of the phone as well as at least one extra hardware key.

The meat and potatoes

Switching to the more traditional specs, the phone is said to pack a MediaTek MT6835V chip (seemingly the Dimensity 6100 Plus). This is a mid-tier SoC broadly equivalent to a Snapdragon 600 series chip. So don’t expect a more powerful proposition than the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

The XCover 7 is also said to offer 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, and a 4,050mAh battery. There’s no word on microSD expansion, but recent XCover phones shipped with this option so we’re assuming it’s available here too.

Other notable features include a single 50MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera in a notch, and a 3.5mm port.

There’s no word on an exact launch date yet but WinFuture suggests that the phone could be released in two weeks, citing retailers. So those who value a more durable design or a 3.5mm port on their Galaxy phone might want to keep an eye on this handset.

