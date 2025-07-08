Deal alert: Massive 50% price drop on Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Looking to upgrade your wearable tech this Amazon Prime Day? There’s a fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra that’s hard to ignore. During this event, you can snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $324.99. That’s a 50% discount off the recommended retail price, making it the lowest price ever. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $324.99 (50% off)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a top-tier option for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers alike. This smartwatch houses a vibrant 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480×480 resolution, encased in a robust titanium shell that meets MIL-STD-810H standards. It’s equipped to withstand 10ATM water pressure, making it great for various outdoor activities. Running on the Exynos W1000 chip with Wear OS 5 and Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch overlay, it promises smooth and responsive performance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $325.00 Prime Deal

Its health tracking features are nothing short of impressive, offering AI-driven metrics like Energy Score and sleep apnea detection. With a 590mAh battery, you can expect up to 100 hours in power-saving mode, while typical usage provides around 48 hours on a full charge. The device also has dual-frequency GPS for accurate location tracking, a customizable Quick Button, and over 100 workout modes.

Remember, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you haven’t joined yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to access this superb deal.