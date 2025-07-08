Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal alert: Massive 50% price drop on Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
2 hours ago
Looking to upgrade your wearable tech this Amazon Prime Day? There’s a fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra that’s hard to ignore. During this event, you can snag the Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $324.99. That’s a 50% discount off the recommended retail price, making it the lowest price ever.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a top-tier option for fitness enthusiasts and adventurers alike. This smartwatch houses a vibrant 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480×480 resolution, encased in a robust titanium shell that meets MIL-STD-810H standards. It’s equipped to withstand 10ATM water pressure, making it great for various outdoor activities. Running on the Exynos W1000 chip with Wear OS 5 and Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch overlay, it promises smooth and responsive performance.
Its health tracking features are nothing short of impressive, offering AI-driven metrics like Energy Score and sleep apnea detection. With a 590mAh battery, you can expect up to 100 hours in power-saving mode, while typical usage provides around 48 hours on a full charge. The device also has dual-frequency GPS for accurate location tracking, a customizable Quick Button, and over 100 workout modes.
Remember, Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. If you haven’t joined yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to access this superb deal.