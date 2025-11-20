Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with $100 Black Friday savings
43 minutes ago
If you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade your smartwatch, now’s your chance. For Black Friday, the 2025 refresh of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is seeing a major price drop. Originally retailing at $649.99, it’s now available for $549.99. This 15% discount from the regular retail price makes it a deal worth checking out, especially since it’s $50 less than its lowest previous price.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra impresses with its robust features and elegant design. The titanium build not only lends it sturdiness but also a sleek appearance, and the fresh Titanium Blue color adds a touch of flair. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display is crystal clear and durable, thanks to sapphire crystal protection.
This smartwatch is not just about looks. The 590mAh battery means you might spend less time reaching for your charger, offering up to 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode. It’s equipped with advanced health features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. And Samsung hasn’t skimped on updates; the One UI 8 brings new functionalities, such as a Running Coach and Bedtime Guidance, for even more personalized use.
Sitting at a solid 4.5-star review score on Amazon, this watch is one that many buyers are praising. If you value durability and want a watch that complements an active lifestyle, this is a great chance to snag it at a considerable discount. The link above takes you to the limited-time offer.
