Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with $100 Black Friday savings

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’ve been waiting for a good time to upgrade your smartwatch, now’s your chance. For Black Friday, the 2025 refresh of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is seeing a major price drop. Originally retailing at $649.99, it’s now available for $549.99. This 15% discount from the regular retail price makes it a deal worth checking out, especially since it’s $50 less than its lowest previous price.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra impresses with its robust features and elegant design. The titanium build not only lends it sturdiness but also a sleek appearance, and the fresh Titanium Blue color adds a touch of flair. The 1.5-inch AMOLED display is crystal clear and durable, thanks to sapphire crystal protection. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $549.99 (15% off)

This smartwatch is not just about looks. The 590mAh battery means you might spend less time reaching for your charger, offering up to 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode. It’s equipped with advanced health features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. And Samsung hasn’t skimped on updates; the One UI 8 brings new functionalities, such as a Running Coach and Bedtime Guidance, for even more personalized use.

Sitting at a solid 4.5-star review score on Amazon, this watch is one that many buyers are praising. If you value durability and want a watch that complements an active lifestyle, this is a great chance to snag it at a considerable discount. The link above takes you to the limited-time offer.

Follow