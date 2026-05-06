Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) falls to just $443

Wearables are going from strength to strength, and if you’re looking for a solid smartwatch, this is a great option. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is now available for $443.34, which is a 32% discount on the retail price.

This smartwatch packs quite a punch with its rugged titanium design, making it durable enough for a variety of outdoor adventures. It features an Energy Score to help you manage your daily activities, along with personalized wellness tips. Heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and GPS are also included, tailored to assist you in reaching your fitness goals effectively. With an impressive rating of 4.6 stars from 937 reviews, it’s clear that this device is well-loved by its users.