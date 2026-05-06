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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) falls to just $443
2 hours ago
Wearables are going from strength to strength, and if you’re looking for a solid smartwatch, this is a great option. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is now available for $443.34, which is a 32% discount on the retail price.
This smartwatch packs quite a punch with its rugged titanium design, making it durable enough for a variety of outdoor adventures. It features an Energy Score to help you manage your daily activities, along with personalized wellness tips. Heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and GPS are also included, tailored to assist you in reaching your fitness goals effectively. With an impressive rating of 4.6 stars from 937 reviews, it’s clear that this device is well-loved by its users.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores 70 out of 100. This score reflects the current price’s advantage, which is $89.10 below the average price over the last 90 days. Additionally, while this price is slightly above the all-time low, it benefits from a recent price drop that occurred just 3 hours ago.
With great features for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users alike, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is a solid choice at this price.
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