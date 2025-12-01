Lowest price alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 drops to $249.99

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is catching attention this Cyber Monday with a fantastic deal. Normally priced at $349.99, you can snag it for only $249.99. That’s a 29% discount from the recommended retail price, and it’s the lowest price we’ve seen. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 for $249.99 (29% off)

The Galaxy Watch 8 stands out with its lightweight cushion-shaped design and a Dynamic Lug band system ensuring a snug fit. Available in Graphite and Silver, its Super AMOLED display can reach up to 3,000 nits, making it look bright even in direct sunlight. With its smooth performance powered by the Exynos W1000 chip and Wear OS 6, this smartwatch is both functional and stylish.

Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the features like Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, and advanced metrics like Energy Score and Antioxidant Index. The watch also keeps tabs on your heart with ECG and irregular rhythm alerts. It even offers body composition tracking.

The battery is built to last up to 40 hours of use, though if you have the Always-On Display, expect closer to 30 hours. With a solid Amazon review score of 4.5 stars, it’s clear people love its performance and health tracking capabilities. This deal is not just a discount; it’s an opportunity to own a top-rated smartwatch at a fantastic value.

