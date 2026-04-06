Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic drops by $230! (Nearly half off)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches, and this one is their best-looking one. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is also pricey at $499.99. You don’t need to pay full price, though. Today’s discounts bring it down to a much more reasonable $269.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for just $269.99 ($230 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. The discount applies only to the Black version. The deal is available for four days or “until sold out”. It comes with a full 1-year Samsung warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Woot! Save $230.00

I am a big fan of smartwatches that don’t look techy. This is why I am a big fan of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It looks much like a traditional watch, but brings all the benefits of modern technology. In this case, it comes with a traditional dark leather band. Paired with the nearly circular design, it offers a classic look.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic does much more than look good. It’s also a very capable piece of modern technology. It all starts with a gorgeous Super AMOLED display with an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness, making it suitable for outdoor viewing under direct sunlight. It measures 1.37 inches and has a resolution of 438 x 438. It’s also protected by a sapphire crystal, a material usually reserved for high-quality watches (smart or not).

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It also features a stainless steel body, which is definitely more resistant than the usual aluminum most smartwatches use. You’ll even enjoy a very healthy set of certifications: IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-STD-810H.

I am a huge fan of the rotating bezel, too. Not only does it resemble traditional diver watches, but it also adds another way to navigate and interact with the watch. You can rotate it to move around the UI.

Battery life is pretty nice, too. It can last about 30 hours with Always-On Display enabled, or 40 hours if you disable said feature.

If you’re looking for a quality smartwatch, it’s hard to ignore this deal. You should at least consider it! And if you make up your mind, get it on your wrist soon, because these offers don’t last long!

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