Samsung's best-looking smartwatch is 48% off!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches the industry has to offer, but if what you care most about is looks, there’s no denying the best-looking option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It’s 48% off right now, so it’s your time to get one without spending top dollar on it! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for just $259.99 ($240 off)

This offer is available on Woot, an Amazon-owned website focused on deals. It’s important to note that this is an international model. It will work exactly the same, but the main difference is that it doesn’t come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, Woot offers its own 90-day warranty for peace of mind. Also, it’s only available in Black.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Woot! Save $240.00 Clearance!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a very special smartwatch. Not only is it a great tech gadget, but it is also one of the best-looking smartwatches around. This is mainly because it looks more like a traditional watch. In this case, it has a dark leather band and an almost circular design with minimalist looks.

Of course, it’s not all about looks. The general experience is as good as you would expect from a pricey Samsung wearable. It features a gorgeous 1.37-inch Super AMOLED display with an impressive 3,000-nit brightness and a 438 x 438 resolution. It will look stunning, even under direct sunlight.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Protecting said display is a sapphire crystal, a material usually reserved for the best watches out there (smart or not). The stainless steel body is as classic as it gets and more resistant than aluminum, which is what most smartwatches use. You’ll also enjoy a full set of resistance certifications, including IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-STD-810H.

Another really cool feature is the rotating bezel, which resembles the ones on diver watches, but also adds another way to navigate and interact with the smartwatch. Battery life is pretty nice, too, estimated at about 30 hours with Always-On Display enabled, or 40 hours without.

Get this thing on your wrist ASAP. It’s a clearance deal, and such offers don’t tend to last very long.

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