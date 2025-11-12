Hot sale: Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $170 off

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We recently saw a really nice deal on the White version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but that one is no longer available. Your next best option is to catch this deal on the Black model, which is currently going for only $10.99 more, at just $329.99. That’s still a $170 discount off the retail price! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for $329.99 ($170 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on hot deals. It’s only available in Black. Another factor to keep in mind is that you’ll get a 90-day Woot warranty, as opposed to the full-year manufacturer’s one.

In my opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is my favorite smartwatch. This is because I am a bit of a watch geek, and this one looks the closest to a regular watch, at least in the world of mainstream smartwatches. I also happen to believe it is the best-looking one.

It’s not all about aesthetics, though. The general experience is also excellent. It has a 1.37-inch Super AMOLED panel with an impressive 3,000-nit brightness and a 438 x 438 resolution. This means it will look great in any environment, even in direct sunlight.

It also features a strong sapphire crystal, a feature usually reserved for the best watches out there (smart or not). It’s also made of stainless steel, which is much more resistant than the typical aluminum bodies found in smartwatches. You’ll also get a full set of certifications, including IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-SDT-810H ratings.

I happen to love the addition of the rotating bezel, which not only looks cool but also provides an added way to interact with the user interface. Even the battery life is outstanding at 30 hours with Always-On Display enabled, or 40 hours without.

Get this thing on your wrist ASAP! Remember, Woot deals don’t last long. The website mentions the offer will be around for only three days or “until sold out.” Just to let you know: The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 was available earlier… and now it’s sold out after just a few hours. Who knows how long this one will stick around!

