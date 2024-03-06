Samsung users think this new Galaxy Watch 6 feature makes 'zero sense' and it's hard to disagree

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a new March update for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

The update brings a new feature that users think is pointless.

It also carries the March security patch.

Samsung is rolling out a fresh update to the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. Reddit users spotted the update via SamLover and collectively agreed that the new feature it adds is absolutely pointless. Honestly, it’s hard not to agree with the popular opinion.

The update with version numbers ending with “AXB7” is now rolling out to the Bluetooth variants of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The software is only available in South Korea for now but should reach other regions soon. While it brings a crucial March 2024 security patch, it also adds a pointless ability to display exercise data from the watch on a TV.

The new functionality is only supported on Samsung TVs, monitors, projectors, and lifestyle products that have been or will be released in 2024.

“Who would have even asked for this? They spent time and money developing this?” A user commented on Reddit.

Others echoed the sentiment by saying things like: “This makes 0 sense to me. And who would want it on the TV as well…. like, who cares?”

“It would be nice to see the data in a web browser. But on a TV?”

“No one needs to check their sleep score on a 55″ screen. Or see their heart rate in 2-foot high numbers.” The user frustration stems from Samsung actually missing out on optimizations people have been waiting on for a while. Sleep tracking on the Galaxy Watch 6 series has not been working as expected for many users, the Health tile has been having issues resetting data, and users are also reporting unusual battery drain on their devices.

Are you happy with the software on your Galaxy Watch 6? 104 votes Yes, it works flawlessly 42 % No, it requires work and better updates 58 %

Overall, people are expecting more useful features and improvements on their Galaxy Watches rather than the ability to cast health data on Samsung TVs. While we agree the feature could be cool to have when you’re exercising alongside a YouTube video, it’s something that could take a back seat compared to other software updates that need Samsung’s attention.

