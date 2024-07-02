Here's a golden 34% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Damien Wilde / Android Authority Galaxy Watch 6

Are you looking for a good smartwatch? Samsung has some of the best ones, and its latest series offers some very enticing wearables. That said, these can get quite pricey, so right now is your chance to take advantage of a good deal. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is currently going for as low as about $197, the lowest price this smartwatch has ever hit. That is about a 34% discount, or a bit over $100 in savings. Get the Gold Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $197

There is one thing to keep in mind with this deal, though. It only applies to the 40mm, Gold-colored Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. If you want to get the Graphite one, the price goes up to $210, which is still a good deal considering the original price is $300. Also, the discount on the Gold Galaxy Watch 6 is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so we’re not sure how long it will stick around.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Gold) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Gold) Bigger and better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 brings the best of Wear OS 4 and Samsung's smartwatch features to the table. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with Samsung phones makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Amazon Save $103.31 Limited time deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is still among the best smartwatches in existence, and it’s one of the latest and greatest from Samsung. You’ll enjoy a high-end experience thanks to the snappy performance, bright and vivid OLED display, tasteful design, excellent build quality, and really cool design elements like the rotating crown.

Of course, you’ll also get all the benefits of Wear OS. This includes activity tracking, GPS support, contactless payments, and all the smartwatch apps supported by the Google Play Store. Not to mention it is pretty resistant, boasting 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certifications.

If you’re interested, you might want to sign up for this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal sooner rather than later. It’s a record-low price, and we’re not sure how long the offer will last.

