Galaxy Watch 6 press renders leak, show off expected colors

TL;DR Press renders have leaked showing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

We have three colors for the Watch 6 (black, silver, and cream) and two for the Watch 6 Classic (black and silver).

Notably, there are no press renders for a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, suggesting we will not get one this year.

Earlier this year, we saw leaked renders for the Galaxy Watch 6. These renders — courtesy of reliable leaker Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer — were based on CAD files supplied to manufacturers. However, today, we finally have a look at some press renders, which allegedly come from Samsung itself (via WinFuture).

In other words, these Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 renders are almost certainly what the retail-ready watches will look like. That not only includes the designs of the watches but also the colors on offer.

You can see the press renders for the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic below. We’ve captioned each one so you know what you’re looking at.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic press renders

Galaxy Watch 6 (Silver) Galaxy Watch 6 (Silver) Galaxy Watch 6 (Silver) Galaxy Watch 6 (Cream) Galaxy Watch 6 (Black) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Silver) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Black) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Black) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Black)

Judging from these renders, you can expect at least three different colors for the Galaxy Watch 6 (silver, black, and cream). You can also expect at least two different colors for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (black and silver). Obviously, there’s a chance Samsung could have more colors at launch or introduce more colors down the line. However, we’d expect to see these colors available when the watches land.

Interestingly, WinFuture didn’t supply any renders for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. This appears to be the final nail in the coffin for the Pro line. It is unlikely we’ll see a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro this year, with the Classic taking its place as the higher-end model.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in two case sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Meanwhile, the Classic model will come in two different sizes: 43mm and 47mm. This wide selection of sizing should make pretty much everyone happy.

Samsung will almost certainly launch the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup at the end of July. This event — which will take place in Seoul — will also see the debuts of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s also possible we’d see the Galaxy Tab S9, too. It’s going to be a big one!

