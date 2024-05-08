Samsung unveils surprise 2-for-1 deal on the Galaxy Watch 6

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

In a surprisingly generous Mother’s Day promotion, Samsung just revealed an amazing deal on the Galaxy Watch 6. It’s an old-fashioned buy-one-get-one offer on any configuration of the smartwatch, meaning you could save up to $380 on the second wearable. We have to admit, it’s a great excuse to treat yourself at the same time as your mom. Buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, get one free

Here’s how it works: Select your preferred configuration of the first Galaxy Watch 6, then scroll down the buy page to the limited-time bundle offers section. The third option in this section is to get a second Galaxy Watch 6 on us. Select this deal, and you’ll see a popup screen where you can configure your second, free Galaxy Watch 6.

BOGO Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 BOGO Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bigger and better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 brings the best of Wear OS 4 and Samsung's smartwatch features to the table. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with Samsung phones makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung Save $299.99

You don’t have to have the same configuration on both devices, but you will be paying the price of the more expensive variant of the two that you choose. They range from $299.99 for the 40mm Wi-Fi model to $379.99 for the 44mm LTE version. For example, if you add two of the latter to your cart, you’re saving almost $380.

There are no hidden catches to this offer, such as the requirement to add a new line of service. It’s just a shame that it doesn’t also apply to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. You can even sweeten the deal further by trading in your old device for further savings of up to $200. In theory, that could let you swap your old wearable and pay only $99.99 for two spanking-new Samsung flagship watches.

Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

