Record $150 price drop on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition

The Samsung smartwatch is 33% off for the first time ever.
7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in black titanium color metal strap on wrist showing red watch face
Not being the latest Samsung smartwatch anymore, the Galaxy Watch 5 range has seen better and better deals recently. That said, none has matched this huge $150 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition, which takes the combination smartwatch and fitness tracker to just $299.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition for $299.99 ($150 off)

The bespoke element of this Galaxy Watch 5 Pro configuration is a rugged sports band in place of the usual strap, making it better suited to your fitness routine. The watch was selling for almost $500 as recently as last month, so catching it at an all-time low is quite a coup.

Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner
Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail.
The sports band isn’t the only durable element of this wearable, with the watch boasting sapphire glass and a titanium case, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear. The device is powered by a significantly larger battery than its predecessor, promising up to 20 hours of GPS usage, and supports fast charging, reaching 45% in just 30 minutes. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the exclusive tracking features, including a comprehensive suite of sensors for health monitoring. For instance, an advanced BioActive sensor combines optical heart rate, electrical heart, and bioelectrical impedance analysis to provide a wide range of health metrics.

This deal may get pulled by Amazon at any point, so hit the widget above to check it out while you can.

