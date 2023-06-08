Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you typically torch calories in the pool, you may be wondering if your wrist wear can also take a dive. Before you jump in with your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, find out if the device is waterproof.

QUICK ANSWER The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features a 5ATM and IP68 water resistance rating. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 waterproof?

Is the Galaxy Watch 4 waterproof? Unfortunately, no smartwatch is truly water proof. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 does offer plenty of water resistance for tracking laps. Like the newer Galaxy Watch 5, the previous generation features IP68 and 5ATM ratings for water and pressure. This means it is water resistant to depths of 50m.

What is water lock?

Before your take a dip, Samsung suggests activating water lock to avoid accidental screen taps or wrist gestures in the pool. Swipe down on your watch face and tap the water drop icon in the quick settings panel.

If you start a swim workout, water lock will automatically be enabled on your Galaxy Watch 4. To disable water lock, press and hold the power button key and follow the on screen prompts.

Additionally, you can also activate water lock from your paired smartphone. Open the Galaxy Wearable app, tap Advanced>Water lock>Turn on.

FAQs

Can I wear my Galaxy Watch 4 in the pool? Yes. The device’s 5ATM water resistance rating makes it safe to take swimming. Samsung does not recommend keeping the device submerged for more than 30 minutes.

Can I wear my Galaxy Watch 4 in the sauna? It is not advised to exposed your device to excessive temperature extremes or potentially damaging steam.

Can I wear my Galaxy Watch 4 in salt water? Yes. To avoid any issues however, rinse the device with fresh water afterwards and allow it to dry completely. Exposure to saltwater can lead to corrosion over time if the device is not rinsed. The watch is also not intended for scuba diving.

