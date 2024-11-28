Samsung begins Wear OS 5 rollout for Galaxy Watch 4, but there's a catch

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out the stable Wear OS 5 update for the Galaxy Watch 4 users who participated in the One UI 6 Watch beta program.

The update includes a redesigned Quick Panel, refreshed notification cards, a new font, and better Samsung Health features.

A global rollout is expected to begin soon for all Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic users.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is now a few years old, this top-tier smartwatch has held up surprisingly well. If you are using one, you’d be glad to learn that Samsung has begun rolling out the latest Wear OS 5 update with the One UI 6 Watch skin on top for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung has just ended the One UI 6 Watch beta program for the Watch 4 series, as pointed out by Reddit user Enjinr. According to Sammyguru, users who participated in the beta program are getting the stable firmware version IXK1 with the October security patch. This update bumps up the beta users into the stable Wear OS 5 release.

With the stable update arriving for beta users, a global rollout should begin very soon for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic users. There may be some waiting involved, as a similar situation also exists for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, whose One UI 6 Watch beta program ended two days ago, but non-beta users are still waiting for the global rollout of the Wear OS 5 update.

One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy smartwatches includes the changes that Wear OS 5 brings, along with some more changes. You get a redesigned Quick Panel, refreshed notification cards, a new font, better Samsung Health features with Energy Score, and a touch-sensitive Always On Display. There’s a new double pinch gesture that lets you perform various actions by pinching your thumb and index finger and a new hands-free gesture that lets you return to the previous screen.

Were you part of the One UI 6 Watch beta program? Have you received the Wear OS 5 update on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 4 series? Let us know in the comments below!

