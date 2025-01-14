Samsung no longer forces you to buy a new phone to get trade-in benefits

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced a new trade-in program for Galaxy devices.

The updated program eliminates the purchase requirement, allowing users to trade in their old Galaxy devices without buying a new phone.

The new trade-in program will go live in South Korea and France today and expand to more regions over the coming months.

As Samsung gears up to unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series at next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the company has announced a new trade-in program for its smartphones. The updated Galaxy Trade-In program introduces two key improvements that should greatly benefit Galaxy smartphone users, allowing them to get trade-in benefits for their old phone any time of the year without making a new purchase.

So far, Samsung has only extended trade-in benefits to those purchasing a new phone through its website or app. The company has eliminated this purchase requirement with the updated Galaxy Trade-In program, allowing you to trade in your old phone without being forced to buy a new one.

Additionally, Samsung says it’s expanding year-round trade-ins to more regions with the updated program. The company previously offered year-round trade-ins in select markets like the US, and users in its home market of South Korea only had access to trade-in benefits at specific times. That’s changing with the new program, and South Korean Galaxy users can now trade in their old phones anytime.

Samsung is piloting the new Galaxy Trade-In program in partnership with Likewize in South Korea and France starting today, with plans to expand to more regions in the coming months. At the moment, the program is limited to a few Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, and S20 series, as well as the Z Fold 5, Fold 4, Fold 3, Flip 5, Flip 4, and Flip 3. It’s not immediately clear if Samsung will extend support to more models in the future or limit the program to flagship devices only.

