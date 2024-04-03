Samsung's latest watch face shows you the time... on other planets

TL;DR Samsung has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) to launch the Galaxy Time watch face.

The watch face shows the local time on each planet in our solar system, along with other metrics and facts.

The watch face is available for free via the Google Play Store.

There are some great watch faces out there for Android watches, but what if you’re looking for something out of this world (heh)? Well, Samsung has teamed up with the ESA for the Galaxy Time watch face.

This watch face shows the local time for all the planets in the solar system, namely Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, and even controversial planetoid Pluto. It also includes our own moon. Furthermore, Galaxy Time shows the real-time positions of each and their distance relative to Earth.

The watch face has separate dials for each planet/moon, and your local time is also displayed on each dial in addition to the planet’s time. Other information displayed on the dial includes the length of a day on the planet/moon (e.g., just under 10 hours for Jupiter) and its radius.

Keen on downloading the Galaxy Time watch face for your Samsung Galaxy Watch? Then you can grab it from the Play Store via the button below. It’s not the most visually striking watch face out there, but it’s certainly one of the best options out there if you’re into astronomy and space in general.

