These Samsung Galaxy tablets just hit their best prices of the year

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets in the premium and budget markets. Thanks to a new Amazon sale today, you can save big in either category, with the best price of the year landing on both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The 256GB model of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is down from $680 to just $459.99 ($220 off). Not only does this mark the best price on the slate since the 2022 Black Friday sales, it actually makes it cheaper to buy right now than the 64GB variant.

The more budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in both colorways for only $104.99 ($55 off). This is $5 better than any discount seen on the device since the turn of the year and makes it an attractive proposition as a gift or a treat for yourself.

Both devices made our best Samsung tablets of 2023 list for their own reasons. We dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE as “the best Samsung tablet for most people” due to how it balances premium design and functionality with a respectable price tag. It features a 12.4-inch LCD panel, the Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a massive 10,090mAh battery that allows the tablet to outstrip many competitors in terms of battery life. Also included is the S Pen, which enhances the appeal of the Tab S7 FE for designers and those who like to jot down notes.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may not have the size and power of the Tab S line, but it punches above its weight at this price point. Being extremely compact and light, it’s a good prospect for buyers looking for a display a bit bigger than their phone, perhaps to make light work of devouring ebooks during a hefty commute. It also offers two popular but increasingly rare features these days: a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

We couldn’t tell you if these Galaxy tablet deals will last one hour or one week, such is the fleeting nature of Amazon sales. The widgets above take you to them.

