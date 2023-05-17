Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra renders leak: The best Android tablet of 2023?

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra renders have leaked online.

The images show a tablet that looks similar to last year’s model.

Samsung is still far and away the top Android tablet maker by market share, with its Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra being the most impressive slate in its portfolio right now. We’ve already seen a few leaks regarding the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and a trusted tipster has now dished out renders.

Veteran leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer and MySmartPrice have posted apparent Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra renders. And it looks like an evolution over last year’s model rather than a revolution.

Expect a metal unibody design, complete with a black strip on the back for magnetically stowing your S Pen. In saying so, we have individual rear camera cutouts that stand out rather than the housing being part of the black strip as we saw on the Tab S8 Ultra.

Unfortunately, the older model’s display notch also makes a return here. We can make out two camera sensors on this notch, presumably being a standard and ultrawide pairing.

How much would you spend on an Android tablet? 177 votes $1,000 or more 16 % $700 to $999 16 % $500 to $699 33 % $300 to $499 19 % $200 to $299 8 % $199 or less 5 % I wouldn't buy an Android tablet 4 %

As for I/O, we can see a USB-C port and two speaker grilles at the bottom (when held in portrait orientation), two speaker grilles at the top, a power button and volume rocker on the right edge, and a pogo pin connector on the left edge. Otherwise, the tablet will purportedly measure 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm, making it identical to the Tab S8 Ultra.

Rumors point to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, a 10,880mAh battery, and a 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 OLED screen. So those wanting a no-compromise Android tablet should keep an eye on this slate.

