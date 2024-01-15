The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has never been cheaper

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This sweet offer is on the base 128GB model of the slate and is specifically only available on the silver colorway. This can often mean that the deal won’t be around for long, so we’re hoping you still have time to catch it. You can also bundle in the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE when you buy and save a further $50 on the wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus A powerful 12.4-inch Android tablet Equipped with a 12.4-inch WQXGA display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a capable Android tablet. Designed for all-day use, a 10,090mAh battery and fast charging keep the lights on. 8GB or 12GB of RAM is backed by an Exynos SoC, and 128GB or 256GB of storage can be expanded with support for 1TB microSD cards. See price at Amazon Save $84.39

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus boasts a 12.4-inch WQXGA display, offering a satisfying visual experience with its 90Hz refresh rate, although it opts for an LCD panel over the more premium AMOLED. Powering the device is the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage that’s expandable via microSD. Its 10,090mAh battery ensures respectable longevity each day, complemented by 45W fast charging for quick power-ups. The S Pen is included with this model, and an IP68 rating offers solid protection against dust and water. A refined One UI experience and punchy speakers complete the package.

