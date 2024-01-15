Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has never been cheaper
Many of the best Android tablets in 2024 either focus on affordability or high-end specs with an eye-watering price tag. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is a fine attempt at finding a balance between the two, and today’s record deal on it makes it all the more tempting. The new Samsung tablet is down to $515.60 for the first time, saving you almost $85 on the retail price.
This sweet offer is on the base 128GB model of the slate and is specifically only available on the silver colorway. This can often mean that the deal won’t be around for long, so we’re hoping you still have time to catch it. You can also bundle in the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE when you buy and save a further $50 on the wireless earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus boasts a 12.4-inch WQXGA display, offering a satisfying visual experience with its 90Hz refresh rate, although it opts for an LCD panel over the more premium AMOLED. Powering the device is the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage that’s expandable via microSD. Its 10,090mAh battery ensures respectable longevity each day, complemented by 45W fast charging for quick power-ups. The S Pen is included with this model, and an IP68 rating offers solid protection against dust and water. A refined One UI experience and punchy speakers complete the package.
