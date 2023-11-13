The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE drops within $3 of its all-time low

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Black Friday is the opportunity many people have waited for to pick up a new Android tablet. There was a time when you’d have to wait for the day itself, but the brands are now climbing over each other to give you their best offers as early as possible. This is good news for us, with Samsung launching its Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S9 FE deals already. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $417.99 ($262 off)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE deal is particularly eyebrow-raising, with over $260 off the device today. That rare discount takes it to within just $3 of its all-time lowest price ever, at least on the larger-capacity 256GB model. While it may now have a predecessor, it’s still one of the best Samsung tablets for most people due to its solid specs and premium design.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a more modest $30 discount, although that’s still the best price drop we’ve seen since it launched earlier this year. The 128GB model is on sale for $419, while the 256GB variant is down from $520 to $487.99. it features a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ display, Exynos 1380 chipset, and options of 6GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the model you choose.

Stock will be limited on these deals, so check them out while you can via the widgets above.

