Samsung seems to think you want a dedicated AI key on the Galaxy Tab S10's keyboard

TL;DR Samsung may add an AI key to the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra keyboards.

Introducing the physical key would follow Microsoft’s example of putting a Copilot key on its laptop keyboards.

It isn’t yet clear where the key would appear on the keyboard or what functionality it would have.

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series looking likely to launch in the next couple months, there’s much speculation about what new innovations the Android tablets will offer. One source suggests there will be a notable addition to the Bluetooth keyboards and folio cases for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra, with an “AI key” set to be added.

A new Galaxy AI key has been confirmed by sources close to Samsung, according to WinFuture. The German tech publication didn’t elaborate further on who the source was, but it would certainly be in keeping with Samsung’s push towards wider AI integration in its flagship devices, and it would be following in the footsteps of a rival.

Microsoft set the stage with the introduction of its own Copilot key on new laptops earlier this year, which allows easier access to AI functions on Windows 11. Samsung may have drawn inspiration from this and could be about to bring similar AI access to its tablets.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Should it come to pass, the AI key will likely be branded with the Galaxy AI logo. While no official images have leaked to suggest where this AI key would be added to the keyboard, WinFuture produced the mockup you see up top that speculates it could be end up to the right of the space bar, replacing the language selection key typically found on Samsung keyboards. This would roughly align with the placing of the Copilot key on the Microsoft keyboards.

It isn’t yet clear what pressing the AI key would actually do. It may offer certain AI-supported functions that depend on what apps you happen to be interacting with, or it could activate a Galaxy AI chatbot to help you with queries, navigation, and so on. As with all things AI, whether it will truly enhance the user experience remains to be seen.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments