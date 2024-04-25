Rare Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro deal slashes price by $169

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is the Samsung tablet you don’t hear much about, but its rugged design makes it stand out from the crowd. If you need a tablet in a work environment, or you’re just a bit clumsy, the rough-and-tumble build is ideal. A new Amazon deal just dropped the price of the slate by $169. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro for $630 ($169 off)

This is a very rare discount. The 2022 Android tablet was cheaper in the Black Friday sale of that year, but the price has remained stubbornly high ever since. Indeed, it was selling at the full $799 retail price as recently as Tuesday. This is your first chance in almost 18 months to score over $150 off the device.

The deal is on the smaller storage variant of the tablet, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, but this model has LTE connectivity for when you’re on-site or out and about. It is designed to endure extreme environments with MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP68 rating, ensuring it can withstand dust, water, and harsh temperatures. The sensitive touchscreen remains responsive even when wet or when used with gloves, complemented by an IP68-rated S Pen.

Connectivity options include 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, plus it features a long-lasting battery that is both replaceable and capable of operating in a No Battery Mode. Programmable keys also allow customization to fit various industrial uses, making it a versatile tool for workers in demanding fields.

Who knows when this tablet will next be on sale, so don’t risk missing out. Hit the widget above to find the deal.

