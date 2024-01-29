Catch the first big cash discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus

Given the hype around the launch of Samsung’s most recent devices, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 launch got comparatively little fanfare. But this is the latest budget Android tablet from the electronics giant, and the Plus model just got its first major Amazon price drop to make it even more affordable. There’s 19% off the slate in today’s deal. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $219.99 ($50 off)

This offer is on the larger-capacity 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, reducing it to the retail price of the base model at $219.99. $50 savings might not seem too earth-shattering, but the tablet only launched a few months ago and hasn’t seen more than a $10 markdown since.

The tablet boasts a large 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it handy for games, streaming, or educational content for kids. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology ensure sound is on-point, and the 128GB capacity is expandable via microSD. A multi-window display capability allows users to operate multiple apps, and the device’s slim, lightweight, and durable build makes it easy to throw in your backpack.

The first discount on any in-demand device is usually snapped up quickly, so you may not have long to capitalize. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

