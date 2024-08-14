The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is even cheaper today!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you looking for an affordable tablet? There are plenty out there, but in our list of the best Android tablets, we list the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus as one of our favorite budget options. It’s already really cheap at just $220, but sometimes special offers bring the price down even further. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for just under $169, a 23% discount. Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for under $169

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the price should go back to normal at any moment. Additionally, this specific price only applies to the Graphite color variant. The Silver version is also discounted, though; it costs $170.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great tablet, even at full price. This discount only sweetens the deal further. We loved it for its larger 11-inch Full HD+ display, as well as the smoother 90HZ refresh rate. This makes it a great tablet for enjoying movies and other videos. Despite being so affordable, it has a very nice design made mostly of metal, so it’s elegant and sturdy.

Performance is also pretty nice, considering the price. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, and this model comes with 4GB of RAM. These specs are enough to handle most casual tasks, and even a bit of gaming. In terms of battery life, we were able to make it last through a whole skiing weekend, and came back home with some charge left. With light use, you might be able to make it last up to four days on a single charge.

There isn’t much to think about here. The tablet is simply amazing at under $169. It could be a great pad for casual browsing, watching movies, or keeping the kids entertained. Go buy yours before the prices go back to normal!

