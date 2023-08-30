The best budget tablet just dropped to within $1 of its record-low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

In a crowded field, we believe that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the best cheap Android tablet that you can buy. Its already affordable price tag just got a massive cut in today’s Amazon deal, which sees the impressive slate drop to only $139.99 — just $1 from its all-time lowest price that was briefly hit six months ago. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $139.99 ($90 off)

That offer is on the base 32GB model of the device, but its larger storage variants are subject to similarly large markdowns in the sale. The 64GB model is down to $179.99 ($100 off), while the 128GB option is available for $199.99 ($130 off).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB) If your tablet needs are simple, there's probably not much to match the Galaxy Tab A8 If your tablet needs don't venture past watching media and maybe browsing the web, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers the basics at a price pretty much anyone can afford. See price at Amazon Save $90.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a particularly good choice for streaming and moderate tablet gaming. Its expansive 10.5-inch screen, complemented by slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offers a great on-the-go viewing experience. Under the hood, the base model comes equipped with 3GB of RAM, but users can expand this up to 1TB using a microSD slot. Powering the device is the Unisoc Tiger T618 processor, and the Tab A8 is fitted with four speakers that are finely tuned with Dolby Atmos. On the software front, it’s commendable that the tablet has already received the Android 13 update and is set to get quarterly security patches for the next four years. If you’re not looking for a powerhouse tablet, the likes of which will cost you much closer to four figures, you won’t be disappointed by this slate.

The last Galaxy Tab A8 deal this good only lasted a day or two, so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested. The widget above takes you to it.

