Samsung's new SmartTag leaks in full with October launch date

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak shows us the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 in full.

We also have a rumored launch month of October 2023.

It’s possible this tracker would launch alongside other rumored Samsung devices.

We recently saw leaked images of Samsung’s next Bluetooth tracker, tentatively known as the Galaxy SmartTag 2. Today, we’ve seen even more — enough to have a nearly complete idea of what to expect when it launches.

According to UK tech retailer Mobile Fun, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will have two colors: black and white. You can see official-looking renders of the device in the image at the top of this article. These match up with the real-life image we saw in a previous leak, which we’ve reposted below:

Mobile Fun also reiterates a lot of the info we’ve already heard about the tracker, such as ultra-wideband (UWB) support built-in and possible support for the Android Find My Device network.

Mobile Fun also lists its pre-order pricing for the trackers at £42.99 (~$54). However, this doesn’t mean that that price will be Samsung’s MSRP, nor does that mean it will cost over $50 in the United States. Stay tuned for future leaks for reliable pricing. For the record, the original SmartTag landed with a US MSRP of $29.99.

Finally, Mobile Fun posits the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 release date will be in October. If so, we might also expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to launch during that window as well. However, it is possible Samsung could launch all three devices separately.

Comments