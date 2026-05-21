Samsung boosts its Galaxy S26 Ultra no-trade-in discount to $250

TL;DR Samsung is offering a $250 discount on every Galaxy S26 Ultra storage option, no trade-in required.

The deal brings the unlocked 256GB Galaxy S26 Ultra down to $1,049.99.

There are also enhanced instant credits on the rest of the series, with the Galaxy S26 starting at $819.99.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the best-selling phone in the series this year, and even more people would buy it if price were no object. The $1,299.99 starting point can be off-putting, but Samsung has now softened that blow a little, with its best no-trade-in discount yet on the S26 Ultra through its own US store.

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The unlocked Galaxy S26 Ultra is currently $250 off at Samsung.com, bringing the 256GB model down to $1,049.99. The same discount applies across the storage options, so the 512GB model is down to $1,249.99, while the 1TB version is now $1,549.99. Samsung is offering the savings as instant credit, and you can’t stack it with a trade-in — Samsung’s checkout makes you choose one route or the other.

There are also discounts on the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus, which vary depending on the storage option you pick. The Galaxy S26 drops to $819.99 for the base model or $999.99 for the 512GB variant, while the Galaxy S26 Plus is down to $924.99 or $1,099.99 for the 256GB or 512GB versions, respectively. Depending on which device you choose, you’re saving between $80 and $200.

What do you think is the best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra alternative? 1156 votes Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 23 % Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 28 % OnePlus 15 22 % Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 12 % Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 9 % Other (let us know in the comments) 6 %

This also isn’t the first time Samsung has run a no-trade-in Galaxy S26 promo. The Galaxy S26 series was getting instant discounts early last month, and that deal was a little better if you were looking at the regular S26 or S26 Plus. However, this is the biggest instant credit deal Samsung has offered so far on the Ultra model.

It’s an undeniably good deal on a top Android flagship if you don’t have a device to trade and want an unlocked model. It’s worth noting that Amazon has confirmed Prime Day will take place in June this year, so bargain hunters may want to gamble on next month bringing something better. Then again, you can always wait longer in the hope of finding a better hypothetical phone deal just around the corner — we’d be surprised if the S26 Ultra gets a lot cheaper than this in Amazon’s sale.

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