Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: Here’s why I would upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now three years old, yet this hasn’t slowed it down in the slightest with the phone still offering set to offer at least two more major software updates. However, you might be wondering if upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth it. The answer isn’t so straightforward.

In many cases, I would recommend upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it largely depends on which Galaxy S22 Ultra model you own and which features matter most to you.

Before I go any further, I want to note that while I have experience with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, I have not yet had hands-on time with the S25 Ultra. My insights are based on industry knowledge and personal experience with Samsung devices.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a major upgrade for Exynos users

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a few design changes compared to the boxier Galaxy S22 Ultra, though it’s not a dramatic departure. There are also some updates to the color options. The S22 Ultra’s Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy have been replaced with Titan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, and Titan Whitesilver.

While it might not look drastically different, the S25 Ultra brings several hardware upgrades. These include smaller improvements, such as the transition to Wi-Fi 7 and the addition of face unlock biometrics, as well as more significant changes — especially for users of the Exynos 2200.

Exynos users and those with lower RAM/storage configurations will see the most benefit from upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While US customers enjoyed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 exclusively, most other regions were limited to the Exynos variant of the S22 Ultra. Fortunately, the Galaxy S25 Ultra ditches the Exynos chip entirely, offering a consistent experience worldwide.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, known for its impressive performance. However, it has also been associated with overheating issues — something Samsung will hopefully address without relying on aggressive throttling to manage heat.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Should you upgrade? 59 votes Yes, upgrade to the S25 Ultra. 37 % No, keep the S22 Ultra a bit longer. 44 % Only upgrade if you have the Exynos model. 8 % Upgrade, but to a whole other brand/model. 10 %

Users with lower storage or RAM configurations might find additional reasons to upgrade. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra offered 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, the Galaxy S25 Ultra standardizes 12GB of RAM across all configurations, with storage choices from 256GB to 1TB.

Even the display has seen a minor enhancement. The S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, slightly larger than the S22 Ultra’s 6.8-inch edge screen. Unfortunately, charging speeds and battery capacities remain unchanged from the S22 Ultra. On the bright side, the newer model supports Wi-Fi 7, an upgrade over Wi-Fi 6E.

Better OS update guarantee and a few other software improvements

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

With four years of support, the Galaxy S22 Ultra had a respectable OS guarantee when it was first launched, but times have changed. Both Samsung and Google now offer seven years of OS updates and security patches on the vast majority of their phones. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra still has over a year of support left, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will receive updates until 2032, making it much more future-proof.

Beyond the software update policy, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also optimized for the latest Galaxy AI features. While the S22 Ultra supports Galaxy AI via an update, some features may not work as well. This includes features that would run on-device with the Galaxy S25 Ultra or even some features that aren’t supported at all on the older Galaxy phone.

The camera has improved significantly over the years

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Galaxy S25 Ultra brings several notable camera improvements over the aging S22 Ultra, though some of these features have been borrowed from older models. The 200MP main camera, for instance, has been present since the Galaxy S23 Ultra, while the S24 Ultra introduced an upgraded 50MP telephoto lens. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also includes a few new features of its own.

It boasts a new 50MP ultra-wide-angle (UWA) lens, as well as improvements like 10-bit HDR, enhanced shutter times, and spatial-temporal processing that distinguishes between moving and stationary objects for improved image quality.

Counterpoint: The Galaxy S22 Ultra has plenty of life left ahead

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S22 Ultra may not have the latest specs, but as mentioned earlier, it still performs well and has some support left. Despite originally shipping with Android 12, the S22 Ultra now runs on Android 14 and is expected to receive both Android 15 and Android 16 updates.

If you haven’t experienced significant battery degradation and are satisfied with the current camera setup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will continue to serve you well for at least another year. Plus, it offers a feature that the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t: Bluetooth support for the S-Pen. Due to its limited popularity, this feature was removed in the newer model. While it might not matter to everyone, it could be a useful feature for some users.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: Should you upgrade or not?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Starting at $1,299.99 for the 256GB model and going up from there, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t cheap but neither was the S22 Ultra, which debuted at $1,199.99 for the 128GB model. If you have the money to do it and are craving a change, the upgrade will be worth it for most.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was a great phone when it came out, but it’s starting to age. Sure, you might still have support for a while longer, but Samsung has made a lot of major changes in the last few years that you are missing out on, including some advanced AI features and improved software guarantees.

Here are a few of the biggest reasons to upgrade, or not: Upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you want the latest and greatest camera features, alongside a new SoC and more.

Upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you have an S22 Ultra with an Exynos SoC or a lower RAM/storage configuration and want better performance.

Keep the Galaxy S22 Ultra if you are happy with your device’s current performance and features, as it will still see support for another year, so there’s no urgent need to upgrade.

