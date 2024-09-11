Samsung could pull a Pixel 9 and bring satellite support to S25 Ultra

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been listed by China’s 3C regulatory body.

The listing mentions 45W charging speeds and satellite connectivity.

A leaker also claimed that the phone would have improved video performance.

This week, we got our first apparent look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra thanks to unofficial renders from OnLeaks. Now, a regulatory filing has given us even more details about the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra passed through China’s 3C certification body (spotted by tipster Ice Universe), and the filing mentions support for 45W charging (15V/3A) and satellite connectivity. You can view a screenshot below.

We already heard claims that the phone would support 45W wired charging, so this detail isn’t surprising. But what is interesting is the mention of satellite connectivity. Several Android phones in China support satellite functionality but the Google Pixel 9 phones are the only Android devices to support this connectivity option outside China. We’re guessing Samsung could follow Google and launch this feature outside China.

Ice Universe also claimed that the S25 Ultra would have “significantly improved” video performance, although the leaker didn’t issue specific details.

We’ve heard plenty more Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks in the last few days. Recent leaks suggest the phone could be 8.2mm thin and weigh 219 grams, making it the thinnest and lightest Galaxy S Ultra phone to date. Another leak this week points to the Galaxy S25 Ultra gaining a 50MP ultrawide camera but sticking with the aging 10MP 3x shooter.

In any event, we’re expecting the Galaxy S25 series to launch in January 2025. So there’s still a long way to go, and there’ll undoubtedly be even more leaks before then.

