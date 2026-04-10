Seeing an odd blur on your Galaxy S25 Ultra photos? Samsung says a fix is coming

TL;DR Samsung says it has reproduced a Galaxy S25 Ultra Virtual Aperture bug and is working on a fix.

A user on Samsung’s community forum had reported messy-looking blur and poor subject separation.

The fix is planned for a future Galaxy S25 One UI 8.5 software update.

Flagship Android phones can do some pretty amazing things with their camera setups these days, resulting in incredible shots. But the more fancy and niche photography tricks that get piled on, the greater the chance that something will go a bit wonky. That seems to be what’s happened with one Galaxy S25 Ultra camera feature, and Samsung says a fix is on the way.

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Yesterday, a user on Samsung’s community forum (via SammyGuru) raised an issue with the updated Virtual Aperture feature in Samsung’s Expert RAW app. In the translated post, the user said the effect didn’t seem to be working properly on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the subject separation and background blur looking off at 5x zoom.

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Virtual Aperture sits in the Expert RAW app rather than the standard camera interface, and it’s meant to give you more manual control over the depth-of-field look in your photos. Telephoto support for the feature was introduced on the Galaxy S26 series before Samsung expanded it to older devices, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung was quick to respond. A moderator on the forum replied to the post, saying the company had reproduced the issue through internal testing, passed the findings on to the relevant department, and had requested an analysis. The moderator added that Samsung plans to deliver a fix through an S25 One UI 8.5 FOTA software update.

This is a fairly niche camera bug that plenty of Galaxy S25 Ultra owners may never run into at all. But it’s still reassuring for Samsung to acknowledge that something isn’t working as intended and to have a fix in the pipeline.

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