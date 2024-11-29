Samsung's Fold SE didn't launch globally, but another Galaxy Slim flagship could

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

TL;DR A new Samsung Galaxy phone with model number SM-S937B/DS has appeared on the GSMA IMEI database.

This model is believed to be the Galaxy S25 Slim, and the “B” in the model number suggests a global release.

Samsung limited the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition to South Korea, so consumers would welcome a global launch for the S25 Slim.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series globally early next year. While we expect the company to launch the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra (perhaps with slightly tweaked names, with the Ultra possibly called the Note), Samsung has also been rumored to work on a fourth model in the series, with leaks referring it to as the Galaxy S25 Slim. If you were hoping to buy this new model, a new leak suggests the S25 Slim could be sold internationally.

A new Samsung Galaxy phone with the model number SM-S937B/DS has popped up on GSMA’s IMEI database, as spotted by Erencan Yılmaz. The regulatory listing doesn’t reveal any further details, but we can piece together pieces of the puzzle.

For starters, the model numbers SM-S931x, SM-S936x, and SM-S938x have been previously spotted, and they are expected to be model numbers for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, respectively. The SM-S937x slots right between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, so it’s unlikely to be any device outside the flagship series. Further, Samsung uses the “B” denomination in the model number to indicate a Global version of the device, whereas “DS” refers to a dual-SIM variant. Thus, the SM-S937B/DS is guessed to be the Galaxy S25 Slim’s international variant, indicating that the phone could see a wide launch.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. This phone improves upon the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in many ways, but the company chose to restrict the improved Special Edition to just South Korea. People outside the region do not have any means to officially purchase the device with a warranty, leaving them with the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 as their book-style foldable option. Considering how the Fold 6 lags behind other great foldable phones, it’s fair to say that customers have been disappointed by Samsung’s decision.

We hope that Samsung will consider launching the Galaxy S25 Slim globally and across key markets so that customers don’t face repeat disappointment.

Are you interested in the Galaxy S25 Slim? What improvements do you hope Samsung brings over the S24 series with the S25 series, specifically the Slim variant? Let us know in the comments below!

