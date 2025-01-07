Official Galaxy S25 series renders leak with new Qi2-compatible case

TL;DR Official-looking renders of the Galaxy S25 series have leaked online. They show the devices in their official silicon case and, separately, their Qi2-compatible official case.

The renders show the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in the official Icy Blue color.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also pictured in its official Titanium Blue color.

Samsung has confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in San Jose, California, on January 22, 2025. We expect the company to show off the Galaxy S25 series alongside the Project Moohan Android XR headset and possibly even the Galaxy S25 Slim. Ahead of the launch, we’re getting our first official-looking renders of the three devices in the series, all decked up in the official clear case, alongside a leak of the Qi2-compatible clear case, too.

Winfuture has spotted official renders of the Galaxy S25 series. These renders show off the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in the official Icy Blue color, sporting the official silicon case. The two devices are virtually indistinguishable in the renders as their design is expected to be identical, with differences only in dimensions.

These leaked renders are official, as the case faintly reads “Designed by Samsung, Made in China” on the side, and the device’s display has the official standard wallpaper for the Galaxy S25 series. Thus, the camera ring design that we see on these renders is expected to be the closest representative of the final product, and it looks a lot like the camera rings on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Similarly, the bezels on the front are also likely to be a close representation of the final product.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also pictured in its official Titanium Blue color, and the mid-frame is gray, indicating a two-tone color scheme.

We also get a look at the official Qi2-compatible case of the Galaxy S25 series, with the longer camera cutout belonging to the Ultra model:

We’ll have to wait till Samsung goes official with the devices for any conclusive word, but we already have a fair idea of what to expect with the upcoming phones. Given that the official cases sport a magnetic ring, it seems that Samsung has solved the issue of magnets interfering with the S Pen. We’ll have to wait until January 22 for the official word.

