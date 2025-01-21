Galaxy S25 series price leak suggests a price freeze for some of us

Evan Blass

TL;DR Leaked pricing suggests the Galaxy S25 series will maintain similar prices to the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea and Europe, but the prices could rise in regions like India.

Leaked marketing material suggests new AI-powered camera features like Night Video with Audio Eraser could take center stage.

The Galaxy S25 series will launch tomorrow at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California. While we have to wait for the company to confirm all details officially, we already know a great deal about the devices, including their design, build, specifications, features, and more. Now, new leaks have emerged about the pricing in some regions, alongside marketing materials practically filling in the rest of the picture.

A report from South Korea’s FNNews suggests that Samsung plans to keep the same starting prices for the Galaxy S25 series as it had for the Galaxy S24 series, at least for its home market of South Korea. Samsung is facing pressure from rising costs, but to popularize AI smartphones and compete well against its competitors, Samsung seems to have stuck with the same starting prices. The 512GB variant could see a uniform price rise across the models, but Samsung has a ‘double storage’ pre-order benefit that would bump 256GB buyers to the 512GB variant.

A report from Gizmochina has Galaxy S25 series pricing for the European market, whereas leaker Tarun Vats has pricing for the Indian market, citing retail sources.

Here are all the leaked prices: Galaxy S25: 128GB: €909 256GB: €969 ; Rs. 84,999; KRW 1,155,000 512GB: Rs. 94,999; KRW 1,313,400

Galaxy S25 Plus: 256GB: €1,159 , Rs. 1,04,999; KRW 1,353,000 512GB: Rs. 1,14,999; KRW 1,511,400

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 256GB: €1,459 ; Rs. 1,34,999; KRW 1,698,400 512GB: Rs. 1,44,999; KRW 1,856,800 1TB: Rs. 1,64,999

The leaked pricing structure for the Galaxy S25 series is comparable to that for the Galaxy S24 series in Europe, indicating that the European market could also see a price freeze for competitive advantage. However, based on this leak, Indian prices are higher.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared more marketing materials through his Leakmail newsletter. Highlighted features include Night Video with Audio Eraser, which uses AI to minimize six types of sounds: Voice, Music, Noise, Crowd, Nature, and Wind. The materials for the Galaxy S25 Ultra highlight the new ProScaler feature, which promises sharper visuals and brighter colors compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The fine print in the marketing materials notes that Galaxy AI features “are free through 2025.” This may look like good news on the surface, but Samsung already offered Galaxy AI features for free for two years with the Galaxy S24 series. S,o with the Galaxy S25 series, you are only getting one free year as an upfront promise. Samsung could extend the offer, but until it does so, this is something to keep in mind.

The materials also feature a quick rundown of the specifications for the three devices. The Galaxy S25 starts with a 6.2-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery, and a maximum resolution of 50MP for its cameras. The Galaxy S25 Plus continues with a 6.7-inch display, a 4,900mAh battery, and a maximum resolution of 50MP for its cameras. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, a maximum resolution of 200MP for its cameras, and a built-in S Pen. We’ve already heard about these specifications from other sources, so there aren’t many surprises here.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 series so far? Let us know in the comments below!

