Here's an early look at official Galaxy S25 series cases

TL;DR Fresh leaks have revealed the official cases Samsung has in store for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

The leaks showcase the upcoming silicone, leather, and standing grip cases for the devices.

Previous leaks suggest Samsung could also offer Qi2-compatible cases for the devices.

With just a few days left until Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, we’re seeing an increasing number of leaks about the upcoming devices. The latest leak gives us an early look at the official cases Samsung will launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series. The lineup includes silicone, leather, and standing grip cases for all three models, and if previous reports are to be believed, it may also include a Qi2-compatible silicone case.

According to premature listings posted by Thai retailer Power Buy (h/t Max Jambor), Samsung could offer silicone cases for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in five colors: Black, Light Blue, Mint, Blue, and Red. The standing grip case may be limited to the larger Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra and come in three colors: Black, White, and Gray.

Reliable tipster Jukanlosreve has also shared an image showcasing the leather cases for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The image includes cases in six distinct colors: black, light gray, dark gray, light blue, dark blue, and ochre. The Kindsuit Case branding on the packaging suggests that these will likely be faux leather cases like the Kindsuit Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

These might not be the only first-party cases for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Previous leaks indicate that Samsung may also offer Qi2-compatible cases for the devices with a built-in magnetic ring.

We won’t have to wait too long for confirmation, as Samsung plans to lift the covers off the devices during next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. If you’re eagerly waiting for the new Galaxy devices and plan on purchasing one for yourself, you can reserve it by following the link below and stand a chance to win Samsung Store credit.

