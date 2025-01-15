Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Here's an early look at official Galaxy S25 series cases

Samsung seems to be readying silicone, leather, and standing grip cases for its upcoming flagship lineup.
By

Published on12 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in hand
Robert Triggs / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Fresh leaks have revealed the official cases Samsung has in store for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.
  • The leaks showcase the upcoming silicone, leather, and standing grip cases for the devices.
  • Previous leaks suggest Samsung could also offer Qi2-compatible cases for the devices.

With just a few days left until Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, we’re seeing an increasing number of leaks about the upcoming devices. The latest leak gives us an early look at the official cases Samsung will launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series. The lineup includes silicone, leather, and standing grip cases for all three models, and if previous reports are to be believed, it may also include a Qi2-compatible silicone case.

According to premature listings posted by Thai retailer Power Buy (h/t Max Jambor), Samsung could offer silicone cases for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in five colors: Black, Light Blue, Mint, Blue, and Red. The standing grip case may be limited to the larger Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra and come in three colors: Black, White, and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series cases leak Max Jambor
X/Max Jambor

Reliable tipster Jukanlosreve has also shared an image showcasing the leather cases for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The image includes cases in six distinct colors: black, light gray, dark gray, light blue, dark blue, and ochre. The Kindsuit Case branding on the packaging suggests that these will likely be faux leather cases like the Kindsuit Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leather cases leak Jukanlosreve
X/Jukanlosreve

These might not be the only first-party cases for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Previous leaks indicate that Samsung may also offer Qi2-compatible cases for the devices with a built-in magnetic ring.

We won’t have to wait too long for confirmation, as Samsung plans to lift the covers off the devices during next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. If you’re eagerly waiting for the new Galaxy devices and plan on purchasing one for yourself, you can reserve it by following the link below and stand a chance to win Samsung Store credit.

Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings!
Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings!
Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings!
The next evolution of Galaxy AI.
The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the January 22 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering up to $1,250 additional savings with trade-ins, and a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, too!
See price at Samsung
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    SamsungSamsung Galaxy S25