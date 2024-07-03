Is Samsung really dropping Galaxy S25 Plus next year? Not so fast.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra recently showed up in an IMEI database, with models listed as SM-S931 and SM-938 respectively.

Notably, the Galaxy S25 Plus has yet to be spotted, leading to some speculation it might be discontinued. At least one other report directly refutes this and says the Plus is still in the works.

There’s really too little data to reach a solid conclusion, though a Plus model still seems fairly likely.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series won’t launch for roughly six more months, at least if Samsung sticks to tradition. Despite this, there have already been numerous rumors giving us a better idea of what to expect from the series. Now, a new report from Android Headlines suggests the Galaxy S25 Plus might be going the way of the dinosaur.

According to the publication, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra have surfaced in an IMEI database, but there’s yet to be any trace of the Galaxy S25 Plus. The S25 is listed as SM-S931B/DS, while the S25 Ultra has a few variants in the database: SM-S938B, SM-S938U, SM-S938N, and SM-S9380. Each letter at the end of the model number stands for a different region, with B for global, U for USA, and N for South Korea. The original report indicates all three Galaxy S24 variants showed up in July of 2023 around the same timeframe, but the Galaxy S25 Plus is absent here. Therefore, the writer believes the S25 Plus might not be happening.

While we can understand the conclusion, it’s a little premature. Granted, there are some logical reasons why Samsung would consider ditching the Galaxy S25 Plus. For one, this model and the Ultra are reasonably similar in footprint, so the company might want to encourage buyers to go for the more expensive model. Current rumors also indicate the Ultra might have a more rounded design, which could make sense if Samsung were indeed moving away from the Plus, as the Ultra would essentially inherit a bit of the Plus’ design DNA. The bottom line, though, is that there’s still plenty of time for the S25 Plus to surface, and this is simply too far of an extrapolation based on the data presented.

There are virtually no other reports out there corroborating this claim, other than a post on X (formerly Twitter) from @OreXda over a year ago suggesting the Galaxy S25 FE would essentially replace the Plus model as a focus point at launch. There’s even a recent Galaxy Club posting that claims the very opposite and says the Galaxy S25 Plus is still happening. The Plus is reportedly known internally by the code name F2, while the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra are allegedly known as F1 and F3, respectively. Somewhat predictably, the Galaxy S25 Plus model number is reportedly SM-S936.

Considering Galaxy Club tends to have a decent track record, and the rumor had a shaky foundation to begin with, it looks likely the Galaxy S25 Plus is safe for now. Of course, no publication gets everything right. All we can really do is wait and see, but we certainly wouldn’t be shocked if the Galaxy S25 series continues to offer all three models.

